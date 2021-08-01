Johnny Depp Wins Amber Heard Lawsuit; actress must prove that she donated money – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

A few weeks ago Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard, this in order to investigate whether the money he gave him after his divorce was really donated to a foundation, which is why a New York judge ordered this 30 July to the Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) submit documents proving you received a donation from the actress.

Lawyers for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor filed a petition in the New York Supreme Court last May for the ACLU to deliver documents that they have been asked, and denied, to prove that Amber Heard kept her promise to split the $ 7 million she received as part of her divorce in 2016, as she claims.

Under the divorce settlement, she would donate the money to the ACLU and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Depp wanted this information to be used in the $ 50 million defamation complaint filed against Heard, after she wrote a 2018 Washington Post editorial on domestic violence alluding to her relationship with the actor.

Heard stated that she has not “been dishonest” with her donations to the ACLU and Children’s Hospital and explained that she had said that she would pay those 7 million dollars over 10 years.

On July 30, Judge Arthur Engoron gave way to 23 of the 24 requests made by the 58-year-old actor in the motion, so the civil rights organization will have to present evidence of the contribution made by Heard, according to the Daily Mail.

Millennium Information.