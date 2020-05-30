Updated on 05/30/2020 at 18:19

Grandson of Mario Moreno ‘Cantinflas’Mario Moreno del Moral spoke with TV Azteca’s “Ventaneando” program and surprised more than one by revealing that the actor Johnny Depp He wants to bring his famous grandfather to life on the big screen.

According to the young artist, he met the Hollywood actor in 2011 when he was making a documentary. Both managed to have a conversation thanks to their deceased grandfather.

“He says he would like to impersonate Cantinflas. I was making a documentary for two Spanish artists… we were there filming, Johnny Depp was sitting, and Yordi (a mutual friend) says’ hey, you know who Cantinflas is, and Johnny Depp says like ‘yes, why’ Oh well, that boy over there is his grandson. He arrives and says ‘I’m glad, my name is Johnny’, and I ‘I’m glad my name is Mario’, he says ‘Are you called the same as your grandfather?’, So for me it was like, oh boy, no he only knows that he is Cantinflas, he knows that his name is Mario Moreno, ”said the young man.

“He told me how he knows the figure of Cantinflas, that whenever he has moments to relax or go on a trip he likes Mexican beaches a lot, so every time he came to Mexico and turned on television he always saw this character in different movies and he says’ I don’t speak Spanish perfectly, but you know as an actor how the performance is, even if you don’t speak the same language, how feelings cross the screen, how laughter is something super powerful ‘, so how he laughed seeing the character. He told me when my grandfather won the Golden Globes for Around the World in 80 days and he beat Marlon Brando and he knew it, or when my grandfather presented at the Oscars, “he added.

Mario Moreno ‘Cantinflas’ was a mime, actor, producer, screenwriter and comedian of Mexican cinema. The character was associated with and continues to associate with Mexico’s national identity and allowed ‘Cantinflas’ to establish a long and successful film career that included his foray into Hollywood.

Grandson of ‘Cantinflas’ with Johnny Depp. (Photo: Instagram)

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Cinema in the days of COVID-19

Cinescape: How did Covid-19 affect the Hollywood industry? .