Mexico City.- The American actor Johnny Depp, wants to give life to the Mexican Mario Moreno ‘Cantinflas’ in a biographical film, as reported Mario Moreno del Moral, grandson of the actor.

Through an interview for the show program, ‘Ventaneando’, Mario Moreno del Moral, grandson of the late actor, reported that he met Depp and he assured him that he wanted to take the role of his father Mario Moreno ‘Cantinflas’, saying that he would be a honor.

We were recording and Jordi (Depp’s friend) says to him, ‘hey do you know who Cantinflas is’, he replied yes and that was when he introduced us, Johnny came and said, ‘Nice to meet you Johnny’ and I said, Nice to meet you my name is Mario and he says to me, ‘your name is the same as your grandfather’, and for me that was incredible since he not only knows that Cantinflas is Cantinflas but Mario Moreno, “he said.

Likewise, he mentioned that after a long talk the interpreter of great characters such as ‘Scissor Hands’ or ‘Jack Sparrow’, confessed to him as He met the figure of ‘Cantinflas’.

Whenever Johnny has moments to relax or go on a trip, he likes Mexican beaches a lot, so every time he came to Mexico and turned on the television he always saw this character in different movies and he says’ I don’t speak Spanish perfectly, but you know As an actor, what is acting like, even if you don’t speak the same language, how feelings cross the screen, how laughter is something super powerful, “he said.

