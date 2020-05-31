Mario Moreno Cantinflas was an actor of international stature and it is said that, at the time, when Chaplin was leaving, he said: “Comedy does not die with me, there they have Mario Moreno‘ Cantinflas ’”, that’s why it should not surprise us that the great actors want to play the legendary Mexican comedian, like Johnny Depp.

In an interview with (unfortunately) Ventaneando Mario Moreno del Moral, Cantinflas’ grandson, he said that when he met the actor who plays Jack Sparrow, he expressed his interest in playing his grandfather.

According to del Moral:

“He comes in and says, ‘Nice to meet you, my name is Johnny,’ and I, ‘Nice to meet you, my name is Mario,’ says to me, ‘Is your name the same as your grandfather?’ He only knows that he is Cantinflas, he knows that his name is Mario Moreno. He told me how he met the figure of ‘Cantinflas’, that whenever he has moments to relax or go on a trip he likes Mexican beaches a lot, so every time he came to Mexico and turned on television he always saw this character in different movies. He says ‘I don’t speak Spanish perfectly, but you know as an actor what acting is like, even if you don’t speak the same language, feelings cross the screen.”

And although it seems hard to believe, the statement should not be taken on deaf ears, because Cantinflas was an actor who not only showed a face of Mexican cinema in the world, his comedy was imitated by many other international actors. Although we find it hard to believe, Cantinflas belongs to the family of Groucho Marx, Chaplin, Buster Keaton and, the other great, great Mexican actor, Germán Valdez “Tin-Tan”, our neighborhood king.

Finally, Cantinflas’ grandson concludes by explaining that Depp told him that if they were ever going to do a biopic of Mario Moreno in English, they would have his performance to represent the comedian.

.