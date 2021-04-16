Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Documentary will narrate the fall from grace of the actor – Tomatazos

Who would say that one of the most popular actors of the 1990s and the first decade of the 2000s would end up sinking his career? That’s the sad story of Johnny Depp (Waiting for the Barbarians – 51%, Murder on the Orient Express – 58%), who was once the highest paid star in Hollywood thanks to his roles in hit movies like Pirates of the Caribbean. : Curse of the Black Pearl – 79%, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – 83% and Alice in Wonderland – 79%. But his fall is linked to his ex-wife, Amber Heard (Aquaman – 73%, Justice League – 41%), and the details of the story will be known in a series of documentaries that are being prepared.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Depp already had a slump at the box office since the early 2010s, with flops like Transcend – 20%, Mortdecai – 12%, The Lone Ranger – 31% and Alicia: Through the Looking Glass – 30%, but his stormy marriage with Amber heard, whom he met at the filming of The Rum Diary (2011), would seal his fate later. In 2016 the actor was accused of domestic violence by Heard, and although they reached an agreement and signed their divorce, in October 2017 the #MeToo movement gained strength, which began to mean the cancellation of several celebrities for having accusations of abuse or harassment sexual against him. Depp was already in the crosshairs before, but #MeToo became the right pretext to boycott him.

According to The Sun, a TV informant announced that documentaries are being made where Depp’s fall from grace will be narrated; These are developed by ITV:

They will do a very sharp analysis for Depp, who probably wishes the entire disastrous saga was gone. But the story of how a billionaire who was the gold of the box office was the author of his own downfall is too sensational a subject not to explore.

The ITV show will be titled Depp vs Heard, and since the summer it is being produced by Optomen. The actor’s career fell apart when he lost his lawsuit against The Sun, a British newspaper that called him wife beater in 2018; after the verdict was released in November 2020, Warner Bros. fired him from the sequel to Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald – 48%.

The worst of all is that he really was the one who sought to be fired, since in 2018 despite the complaints of fans against his appearance in the second installment of Fantastic AnimalsWhile director David Yates and writer JK Rowling defended Depp, the studio had no plans to fire him, even after the film was not the huge box office success they had hoped for.

Depp fought back in 2019 with a lawsuit for $ 50 million, sure to be innocent of Heard’s accusations, furious with the actress for a column she published in The Washington Post in which she recounted her experience as a victim of domestic violence. According to the actor, that column made him lose his role as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean saga.

The trial against The Sun took place last year, with disastrous results for Johnny, and the defamation against Amber heard will take place in April 2022. Unfortunately, after what he revealed in the last trial, there does not seem to be much hope that Depp will emerge triumphant, since he confessed to being drugged and drunk in the moments in which his ex-wife him He accused of hitting her, and said he did not remember any of those moments.

Amber Heard, meanwhile, will appear in Aquaman 2, and recently posted a thank-you to her fans on Instagram, although her insecurity is evident when speaking after receiving so much hatred from her ex-husband’s fans: