Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Documentary will narrate the actor’s fall from grace

Who would say that one of the most popular actors of the 1990s and the first decade of the 2000s would end up sinking his career? That’s the sad story of Johnny Depp (Waiting for the Barbarians – 51%, Murder on the Orient Express – 58%), who was once the highest paid star in Hollywood thanks to his roles in hit movies like Pirates of the Caribbean. : Curse of the Black Pearl – 79%, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – 83% and Alice in Wonderland – 52%. But his downfall is linked to his ex-wife, Amber Heard (Aquaman – 73%, Justice League – 41%), and the details of the story will be known in a documentary series that is being prepared.

Depp already had a slump at the box office since the early 2010s, with flops like Transcend – 20%, Mortdecai – 12%, The Lone Ranger – 31% and Alicia: Through the Looking Glass – 30%, but his stormy marriage with Amber heard, whom he met at the filming of The Rum Diary (2011), would seal his fate later. In 2016 the actor was accused of domestic violence by Heard, and although they reached an agreement and signed their divorce, in October 2017 the #MeToo movement gained strength, which began to mean the cancellation of several celebrities for having accusations of abuse or harassment sexual against him. Depp was already in the crosshairs before, but #MeToo became the right pretext to boycott him.

According to The Sun, a TV informant announced that documentaries are being made where Depp’s fall from grace will be narrated; are developed by ITV:

They will do a very sharp analysis for Depp, who probably wishes the entire disastrous saga was gone. But the story of how a billionaire who was the gold of the box office was the author of his own downfall is too sensational a subject not to explore.

The ITV show will be titled Depp vs Heard, and since the summer it is being produced by Optomen. The actor’s career fell apart when he lost his lawsuit against The Sun, a British newspaper that called him wife beater in 2018; after the verdict was released in November 2020, Warner Bros. fired him from the sequel to Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald – 48%.

The worst of all is that he really was the one who sought to be fired, since in 2018 despite the complaints of fans against his appearance in the second installment of Fantastic AnimalsWhile director David Yates and writer JK Rowling defended Depp, the studio had no plans to fire him, even after the film was not the huge box office success they had hoped for.

Depp fought back in 2019 with a lawsuit for $ 50 million, sure he was innocent of Heard’s accusations and furious with her for a column she published in The Washington Post recounting her experience as a victim of domestic violence. According to the actor, that column made him lose his role as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean saga.

The trial against The Sun took place last year, with disastrous results for Johnny, and the defamation against Amber heard will take place in April 2022. Unfortunately, after what he revealed in the last trial, there does not seem to be much hope that Depp will emerge triumphant, since he confessed to being drugged and drunk in the moments when his ex-wife She accused him of hitting her, and said that she did not remember anything from those moments.

Amber heard For her part, she will appear in Aquaman 2, and recently posted on Instagram a thank you to her fans, although you can see her insecurity when speaking after receiving so much hatred from her ex-husband’s followers:

I just want to say, thank you so much to everyone who supports me online, to my fans. Thank you very much for all that you do to support me. I know sometimes it’s not easy, but I appreciate it. But also, sorry for the death threats. Thanks, I love you!

