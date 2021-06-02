Johnny Depp, victim of fake news for his trial against The Sun

And because by celebrating his “innocence” he was contributing to gender violence, as present in Spain as in other countries such as Mexico.

Much encouragement to that Jhonny Deep. On the other hand, the case of Johnny Depp is still pending and we do not have any judicial decision to affirm that he is the victim. Beware of these themes pls https://t.co/uBejzTgVWk – Kin ~ Erios (@faunx_) June 2, 2021

It is worth clarifying that Johnny depp lost the trial against The Sun and his ex-wife, after the publication called him a “wife abuser” in 2018. In fact, the judge who followed this process considered that what the newspaper reported was “substantially true” and that 12 Of the 14 attacks that were discussed during the hearings, they did occur.

Johnny depp he appealed the ruling, but the Court rejected his petition, claiming that they had received because “additional evidence” and that therefore a new trial “had no prospect of success.”

Despite this refusal, the lawsuits of the actor and his wife have not ended. The actor sued the Union for Civil Liberties of America, one of the two organizations, together with the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital, with which the actress wanted to collaborate by committing to donate seven million dollars from her divorce agreement.

Johnny he wants to force the institution to publicly disclose whether his ex-wife actually paid her corresponding part of the aforementioned amount.