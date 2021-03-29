Johnny Depp to leave “Fantastic Beasts” franchise

Johnny Depp loses legal dispute against The Sun 0:39

(CNN) – The next installment in the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise will have a new Grindelwald.

Actor Johnny Depp will no longer play the evil dark wizard at the center of the action in the “Harry Potter” prequels, Depp and Warner Bros. Pictures announced Friday.

“I want to let you know that Warner Bros. has asked me to resign my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and accepted that request,” Depp wrote in a statement posted on Instagram.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros., which like CNN is owned by WarnerMedia, confirmed the news.

«Johnny Depp is leaving the Fantastic Beasts franchise. We thank Johnny for his work on the films to date, “said a Warner Bros. spokesperson.

The studio said the third film in the franchise, starring Eddie Redmyane, is currently in production and scheduled to debut in the summer of 2022.

This week, Depp lost a libel lawsuit against the editor of British newspaper The Sun over the publication’s claims that he was an abusive husband.

Johnny Depp referenced this trial in his statement, in which he said he plans to continue his legal fight.

“The surreal court judgment in the UK will not change my struggle to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal,” he wrote. “My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the accusations against me are false. My life and my career will not be defined by this moment, “he added.

Johnny Depp made his debut in the role of Gellert Grindelwald at the end of the first “Fantastic Beasts” movie. He played a much more important role in the second installment, which shows the rise of the magician.

CNN’s Rob Picheta contributed to this report.