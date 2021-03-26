Johnny Depp suffers a new judicial setback

(Photo: ERIC GAILLARD via POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

New judicial setback for Johnny Depp. The British Court of Appeals on Thursday refused to admit to processing an appeal filed by the American actor against a 2020 ruling that accused him of having mistreated his ex-wife, also actress Amber Heard.

Judge Nicholas Underhill specified that “the additional evidence” that Depp presented to justify the appeal has not been admitted and pointed out that it “had no prospect of success” and therefore there is no reason to proceed.

At a hearing last week, his attorney, Andrew Caldecott, exposed as “new evidence” about Heard’s alleged lies the fact that, according to his data, he had not donated to charities in the United States, as he had promised, the $ 7 million in earnings from her divorce from the performer in 2016.

Depp wanted to appeal the ruling issued on November 2 by the Superior Court, which rejected his lawsuit for libel against The Sun newspaper, which had accused him in an article in 2018 of being “a wife abuser” and detailed various alleged incidents violence against actress Amber Heard, 34.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, in 2016. (Photo: GETTY)

In that decision, the court, which heard testimony from both parties in a trial that caused a stir in the United Kingdom, said that the accusations leveled against Depp, 57, in the newspaper were “substantially true” and considered that 12 of the 14 attacks attributed to him “had occurred.”

In addition to the alleged physical assaults and harassment, during the trial all kinds of dirty laundry about the couple came to light, such as Depp’s alleged addictions to alcohol and drugs or the insults he gave to H …

