Johnny Depp says he doesn’t miss Pirates of the Caribbean because Jack Sparrow is always with him

Although lately Johnny Depp’s name is directly related to his scandalous divorce and the countless lawsuits he constantly faces with Amber Heard for alleged domestic violence, the actor has tried to stay active in the world of cinema, despite having lost his place in large franchises. Now that the musician is also promoting his latest film, he has reflected on it.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Minamata – 35% is a film directed by Andrew Levitas, starring and produced by Depp; the film was presented by the actor and the director yesterday afternoon in Barcelona during the BCN Film Fest. At the event, he had the opportunity to meet his fans again and, in addition to presenting the film, he made some reflections on his career. In order to stay active and continue doing what he loves, Johnny has opted for independent productions.

On Minamata, Johnny plays a war photographer named W. Eugene Smith, who travels to Japan to document a case of mercury poisoning from spills in a fishing community. But does the actor miss the big franchises and their quirky characters? During an interview with El País he spoke about it, and assured that he does not really miss the world created in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl – 79%.

Keep reading: Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Documentary will narrate the actor’s fall from grace

In his words, the peculiar Captain Jack Sparrow is always close to him, and he does not mean it in a metaphorical way, because in reality he carries the character’s wardrobe wherever he goes to be able to use it whenever he needs it. The interpreter knows that his pirate is the most popular of all, and although he is no longer part of the franchise that he starred in for five films, fans will always remember him.

No, I don’t miss it, because I have it every day, I always carry it with me, I travel with Captain Jack in my suitcase. I belong to Jack Sparrow and he is faithful to me.

Images of Jack Sparrow have been circulating for years, surprising his fans, from his unexpected appearances at theme parks to his constant visits to hospitals. According to Depp’s statements, the fact of always having the suit close by gives him the opportunity to cheer up the people who need it and even himself. The first meeting between the actor and the pirate was in 2003, and the last time he was seen in character on screen was with Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge – 30% in 2017.

Continue with: Netflix would have rejected Johnny Depp to star in the Addams Family series

Disney is already developing the sixth installment of the saga, however, Johnny depp it is no longer part of it. As expected, fans of both the actor and this series of films have responded to the dismissal of Johnny, assuring that it makes no sense to continue with a franchise without its protagonist who, for many, turned out to be the only redeemable after the failure of the fifth installment.

This has sparked some petitions on Change.org requiring Disney to rehire Johnny depp to continue playing Jack Sparrow. Although it seems very difficult for the powerful study to give in to these demands, so far they have managed to gather more than 580,000 signatures that continue to increase every day.