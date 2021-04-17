Johnny Depp reveals new evidence against Amber Heard and #JusticeForJohnnyDepp is trending

In recent months, the hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp has remained present on social networks because the actor has had to face strong lawsuits from Amber Heard since his divorce in which Johnny Depp is accused of domestic violence. While the legal process was already complicated, everything turned stormy when the Aquaman actress – 73% stated that she had been physically assaulted on several occasions.

After that, the newspaper The Sun published an article in which they referred to the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl – 79% as “a puncher of women.” Johnny and his lawyers took action on the matter and filed a complaint with the newspaper and Amber herself for defamation. Among the evidence presented by the actor’s defense were audios in which his ex-wife admitted to having attacked him.

Despite this, Johnny’s lawsuit was dismissed a second time last month; This not only affected his public image, but he lost his job in large franchises such as Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Animals and Where to Find Them – 73%, which generated a great movement among their fans to show their support and there were even several requests for them to return to these franchises.

Now Depp has in his hands new evidence that shows that the actress and model presented false statements in the same way as her witnesses. In some of the hearings Amber and her friends described a chaotic scenario after an explosive fight, in which they highlighted several destroyed articles of the apartment and wine stains both in the hallways and on the walls. However, the actor and his lawyers have just presented a bodycam video of the police officers who came to the scene after that fight where the department looks very different from how it had been described.

The images that were shared through DailyMail, accompanied by a statement, show a neat and clean apartment. In addition, Heard said that that night her then husband had hit her with a phone in the face and when she left the apartment she threw away glasses, wine bottles, picture frames, baskets and fruit. 15 minutes after the alleged attack, two agents specializing in domestic violence came to the scene, Tyler hadden Y Melissa saenz.

Both agents declared last month that they did not see any sign of physical violence in the actress while “the victim did not want to give more information.” Two hours after the arrival of the officers, the police arrived with the police camera to verify that everything was in order, and it is thanks to them that there is now evidence that Amber’s statements were false. The statement just released by Depp’s attorneys highlights the following:

You can clearly see from the police bodycam videos that all the items that Ms. Heard and her friends claimed Mr. Depp smashed into pieces with a bottle of island wine in his attic kitchen – glasses, fruits, baskets, vases and candlesticks, are in perfect condition and in their place. There is also no red wine that they claimed Mr. Depp splashed all over the carpets and light-colored walls in the hallways.

The case is expected to go to trial in Virginia on April 22, 2022, and while that happens, fans of Johnny depp They have raised with more force the #JusticeForJohnnyDepp in the networks talking about these new evidences.

