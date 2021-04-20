Johnny Depp re-romanticizes addictions in artists

A few days ago Johnny Depp (Waiting for the Barbarians – 51%, Murder on the Orient Express – 58%) visited Barcelona to present his new film, Minamata – 35%, at the BCN Film Fest. Some of his statements have attracted attention, but one above all is interesting, one where he touches the subject of addictions, about which he knows a lot because he has been an alcoholic and drug addict for a long time.

Unfortunately, the actor is now irremediably linked to his controversial lawsuit with Amber Heard (Aquaman – 73%, Justice League – 41%), who was his wife years ago, as she accused him of abuse and even exhibited photographs on the Internet of his bruises on his face. Despite the fact that for a long time he was accused of being the perpetrator and she the victim, the opinion of many changed when Depp released audios where Heard confessed to hitting him.

Unfortunately for him, he lost his case against The Sun, a British newspaper that called him a “wife beater” in an article, and since then it seems that his name has been on the Hollywood blacklist. However, he was partially responsible for losing, as he defended the use of drugs and said that they had always worked for him, and admitted that he sometimes lost his memory when using them. Now, in Barcelona, ​​he once again spoke of addictions as if they had something to do with the creative process of artists and with the actions of great personalities such as Eugene smith, photographer he plays in Minamata (via La Vanguardia):

Already from the cave paintings there was a need to explain a story; And the same happens with addictions, you have a toolbox to talk about a story from your own truth, something that has happened to artists and writers … [Van Gogh] He was an unhappy man, who wasted himself, and that made him have to self-medicate … [Baudelaire tomaba] opium, hashish, or drank alcohol. Eugene Smith would not have become who he was had it not been for the pain he saw and experienced, although, of course, you don’t necessarily have to suffer to produce art.

It is clear that those words in another context would not be controversial, but considering that many problems of Depp stem from his addiction to drugs, perhaps he should have used other words to avoid controversy.

The actor began his career as a heartthrob but was later adopted as Tim Burton’s muse and starred in some of his most iconic films such as El Joven Manos de Tijera – 91%, Ed Wood – 92% and The Legend of the Headless Horseman – 67%. In the 2000s the franchise of Pirates of the Caribbean made him the highest-paid actor in Hollywood, and the character of Jack Sparrow remains one of his most beloved roles.

Before the stormy marriage to Amber heard came to an end in the middle of a scandal, Depp was already going through a bad time, since most of the films that he released after 2011 were resounding box office failures. In 2016 he appeared briefly in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – 73% and with its sequel it seemed that we would see a resurgence of his career, but the #MeToo movement made things difficult for the actor. Legions of Harry Potter fans, or simply fans of the #MeToo movement, sued Warner Bros. for hiring an actor accused of domestic violence.

Depp did not sit idly by, in 2019 he launched a lawsuit for $ 50 million against Amber heard for defamation, and the trial is still pending, it will take place in 2022. Meanwhile, the actor has already lost the trial against The Sun and was fired from the third installment of Fantastic Animals. We don’t know what’s in store for Depp, but considering what’s happened so far, he’s unlikely to win at next year’s trial.