– Johnny Depp lawsuit lawsuit against ‘The Sun’ is postponed due to pandemic

Johnny Depp

The actor sued the British newspaper over allegations that he was violent towards his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp’s defamation case against British tabloid The Sun over allegations that he was violent towards his ex-wife Amber Heard was adjourned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The trial was due to start on Monday (March 23), but British Supreme Court Justice Andrew Nicol deferred the process until a later date after Depp’s lawyers claimed that he will not be able to attend because he is confined in France.

“I came to the reluctant conclusion that the trial must be postponed,” said the judge, according to The Guardian newspaper.

The 56-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star is suing The Sun executive editor Dan Wootton and his publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) over a 2018 article, which referred to him as a “handcuff puncher.”