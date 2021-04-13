Johnny Depp is William Eugene Smith. Spanish trailer of ‘The photographer of Minamata’

A Contracorriente Films presents the Spanish trailer for ‘The Minamata Photographer‘, a film starring Johnny Depp that will be released in Spanish cinemas on April 30.

The actor takes on the role of William Eugene Smith, one of the most renowned photojournalists of the 20th century, considered by many to be one of the fathers of the modern photographic essay and one of the most revered photojournalists of World War II.

W. Eugene Smith was recognized internationally for his striking intimate images on the Pacific front line during World War II (during which he was seriously injured) or photographs in rural South Carolina. However, Smith’s most important and influential work was his final photo essay, created during a three-year assignment from 1971 to 1974 in the Japanese coastal city of Minamata, where he took his most famous photos, including the emblematic “Tomoko Uemura in Her Bath”, which this 2021 turns 50.

‘The Minamata Photographer‘is directed by Andrew Levitas (‘ Lullaby ‘), and alongside Johnny Depp we find Bill Nighy (‘ Return to Hope Gap ‘), Hiroyuki Sanada (‘ Mortal Kombat ‘) and Tadanobu Asano (‘ The Legend of Samuri ‘), among others.

Click here to see it on YouTube. This and other trilers you can find on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos from the web.