The actor’s first post was an image where he is seen surrounded by candles. He then posted a video announcing the release of his version of “Insolation,” a hit by John Lennon.

Johnny Depp fans are happy. The actor finally opened his Instagram account, thus pleasing his millions of followers around the world.

The protagonist of “The man with scissors hands” broke the record for followers on his first day on that platform, as it is known that he is very careful with his privacy. Such a decision is believed to be due to the request of her eldest daughter Lily Rose Depp.

Depp’s foray into social networks occurs in difficult times, especially in the personal sphere, since he has been seen in several legal problems after the accusations of his ex-wife Amber Heard. This situation has made him lose several roles in various films, but now that her attacks have been revealed, it seems that he has returned with more strength to prove his innocence.

It was from a mysterious set, as taken from the movie “Pirates of the Caribbean”, where the actor issued his first greeting to his followers. Wearing a checkered shirt, jeans and his characteristic glasses and showing his colorful tattoos, the histrion is seen sitting on a wooden bench and surrounded by candles.

The actor’s Instagram account already exceeds 2.2 million

Several celebrities welcomed him, among them her great friend, Penelope Cruz, Emma Roberts and Millie Bobby Brown. His followers include various media.

“Hello everyone. I am recording something for you right now. Give me a minute, ”Depp wrote in his first post on the platform.

Four hours later, the actor published a video announcing the premiere of a new song: a version of John Lennon’s “Isolation”, which he recorded with guitarist Jeff Beck.

In the audio-visual material Johnny Depp He pointed out that he had never felt the desire to be on social networks, but that this time was warranted by the situation that reigned in the world before an almost invisible enemy that has claimed thousands of lives and jobs.

The artist pointed out that it was a great opportunity to dialogue, but also to take advantage of time with our loved ones at home and remain protected.

“Thank you all for your kindness, your unwavering support and your strength throughout these years,” he said.

On Friday, the actor made his third post. This is a video with the audio of the song “Isolation”.

.