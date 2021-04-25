Johnny Depp fans trolling Amber Heard congratulating her on her birthday

On April 22, actress Amber Heard turned 35, and although that day it seems that she was saved from the bullying of her ex-husband Johnny Depp’s fans, they attacked her today with all their force, to the point that they did The hashtag #HappyBirthdayAmberHeard (Happy Birthday Amber Heard) went viral, accompanied by the already well-known #JusticeForJohnnyDepp (Justice for Johnny Depp). Apparently, she enjoyed her birthday, or at least that impression she made on her Twitter a couple of days ago:

Ray! What a way to wake up at 35. Thanks for all the birthday love.

Damn! Way to wake up to 35. Thanks for all the birthday love 💕 pic.twitter.com/3GycGsVgPU – Amber Heard (@realamberheard) April 22, 2021

On her social media, due to the large amount of hate she received, she blocked comments so that only people she follows or allows can interact with her. But that didn’t stop loyal Depp followers from mercilessly attacking her with the aforementioned hashtags, you can read a few below:

Let not let this slide. #HappyBirthdayAmberHeard – Blackoriel (@ Anja49577525) April 24, 2021

Happy birthday, you bed shitting psycho #HappyBirthdayAmberHeard – Toe Biden (@ Caitlyn97990427) April 24, 2021

Here’s to the end of your career #HappyBirthdayAmberHeard pic.twitter.com/nF0eQqQWvA – Gmoney (@ Gmoney26019297) April 24, 2021

#HappyBirthdayAmberHeard I wrote a special little song for your happy happy day. Happy birthday to Heard

You abuse-faking turd

You’re a gaslighting asshole

And you ruined #MeToo – cyclonecasey (@cyclone_casey) April 24, 2021

heartwarming to see @realamberheard wasn’t forgotten on her birthday. i know she abused #johnnydepp horribly, stole from children with cancer, lied pathologically and perpetrated a massive DV hoax … but she’ll always be the woman who SHIT THE BED to me. #happybirthdayamberheard https://t.co/5RIhnR63SF – die pussycat die (@ diekittydie1) April 24, 2021

#HappyBirthdayAmberHeard

here’s JOHNNY !!! pic.twitter.com/YYCGAUr0S6 – Rosebud here (@ mel_rose88) April 24, 2021

#HappyBirthdayAmberHeard

Hey Disney! Hey Warner Bros! Check this out and open your eyes to see who’s in bed with you! #JusticeForJohnnyDepp https://t.co/olVXCT4yHG – The Ltd Writer (@TheLtdWriter) April 23, 2021

#HappyBirthdayAmberHeard

Let’s not forget what she did to Johnny Depp on this glorious day. I hope Karma gives you the ultimate present. # JusticeForJohnnyDepp – ~ * Witchy Momma * ~ (@ LIttleLychee45) April 23, 2021

@therealamberheard #HappyBirthdayAmberHeard I hope your birthday present is a pair of cuffs. You’re a coward not a martyr. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp – Kayla Reese (@ KaylaRe51535711) April 23, 2021

Woke up today having a really horrible day, but went on Twitter and saw all the overwhelming amount of true supporters of the real abuse victim JOHNNY DEPP 💝💘. WE LOVE YOU JOHNNY 😍❤ !! #JUSTICEFORJOHNNYDEEP #HappyBirthdayAmberHeard – 🇩🇴Zoey🇩🇴 (@ ZoeyDRHottie1) April 23, 2021

After 2011, the career of Johnny depp had several severe box office failures, however in 2016 he was introduced as Grindelwald in the Fantastic Animals franchise. A year later he also returned to the role of Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge – 30%, but things got complicated for him while working on the promotion of Fantastic Animals: The Crimes of Grindelwald – 48%; The #MeToo movement, charged with anatemizing those accused of being sexual predators or aggressors, fixed its eyes on Depp.

Heard for his part seemed to be in a good moment of his career, since he was introduced to the cinematographic universe of DC comics in Justice League – 41% and in December 2018 he was a co-star of Aquaman – 73%, a film that became the highest grossing in DC history. A few months later Depp fought back with a defamation lawsuit whose trial will take place in April 2022.

Unfortunately for Depp and his fans, there is a negative precedent that could have already revealed what will happen in the future. In the trial against The Sun, a British newspaper that called Depp a “wife beater”, the jury did not favor him and his appeal was later denied. The actor’s fans, however, believe in him not only out of blind loyalty, but because he made public some evidence that his ex-wife was the one who physically assaulted him; With audios and images, the general opinion about him will change drastically in 2020.