in Movies

Johnny Depp fans celebrate his 58th birthday – Tomatazos

Johnny Depp needs no introduction. The actor has been a part of the film world for a lifetime and is one of the great names in Hollywood. Although his first job was in A Nightmare on Hell Street – 94%, his popularity began with his role as Tom hanson in the series of 21 Jump Street and was consolidated with El Joven Manos de Tijera – 91% and Ed Wood – 92%, both directed by Tim Burton. The actor has gone through great moments and public losses, especially in recent years, but his fans remain loyal and constantly remind him of him through social networks.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

The interpreter of Jack sparrow He was born on June 9, 1963 and has been working in the industry for more than 30 years. The actor dropped out of school to pursue his passion for music, but ended up developing his natural talent as an actor thanks to his openness to bringing strange and hard-to-define characters to life. That is why his association with Burton is so productive and long-lasting, even when it comes to less successful projects in front of specialized critics. At the time he lost several roles to Keanu Reeves, as Bram Stoker’s Dracula – 79%, but soon found their own voice and path.

His work on Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl – 79% was very significant and not only because of the eccentricity of the protagonist, but also because of the recognition he obtained within rather square and traditionalist awards. Sure, one can talk about the exploitation of this very character, but he does not fail as an actor. Proof of this is his approach to the world created by JK Rowling in Fantastic Animals: The Crimes of Grindelwald – 48%, where his departure has not been accepted by fans.

The last few years have been difficult for Depp. His private life ended up affecting his professional life and he lost several interesting roles. However, his followers worldwide have not decreased their numbers and as proof is how they congratulated him on his birthday:

From the bottom of my heart, I wish you all the happiness in the world and it is time to celebrate your life the way you truly deserve it, with lots of love, happiness and much more. I love you.

Happy Birthday to the best, most talented, great, fun, generous and beautiful man. We love you and we are very proud of you, Johnny. Thanks for everything Johnny. Happy birthday, king.

Today is a special day because 58 years ago one of the most special and important people in my life was born. Happy birthday, Johnny Depp. You are an inspiration to many, thank you for your sweetness.

You may also like: Johnny Depp re-romanticizes addictions in artists

Happy birthday to the only man, the most talented actor, the most beautiful (inside and out) and heartwarming person, Johnny Depp. I don’t even have words to express how much I love and admire him. I hope you are having a good time, today and always.

This is my way of celebrating Johnny Depp’s birthday. My way of thanking you for being an inspiration to millions of people around the world. For its unforgettable characters, its music and its art. For showing us that we can be what we want to be.

Happy birthday, Johnny! I love you and hope to see you soon. I hope you like your doll.

He crouched down to her level and interacted with her. Then she gave us a hug with a tear in her eyes and whispered: You know, she’s very beautiful. ” Happy birthday to Johnny Depp, always so loving and making others smile. An angel.

It’s Johnny Depp’s birthday. I wish this legend the most peaceful and joyous day. Thank you for sharing your art with us for so many years. We appreciate and love you. Keep going.

The public image of Johnny depp It has changed in recent years, or at least for some. Ever since his ex-wife, Amber Heard, accused him of domestic violence, the actor missed great franchise opportunities and quickly became a Hollywood bastard. However, the actor has also fought to restore his reputation and did not hesitate to face accusations in court that he was a battering husband. The good news for his fans is that there are still many directors, actors and writers looking to collaborate with him, so they hope that in the coming years his work will continue to be appreciated on the big screen.

Do not leave without reading: Minamata, the new Johnny Depp movie, already has a critical rating

Cristiano Ronaldo on the hunt for several historical records in the European Championship

“Venus is a Russian planet” according to the head of the space agency Roscosmos