Johnny Depp considers Trump’s departure as “something positive” – ​​El Sol de México

American actor Johnny Depp, who presented his latest film in Barcelona this Friday, "Minamata", believes that like the real character he plays, Eugene Smith, photographers also leave a part of their soul in every photo they take, in every click.

The film, which is screened at the BCN Film Fest, the Barcelona-Sant Jordi international film festival, starts in New York in 1971, where one of the most revered photojournalists of the Second World War, Eugene Smith, goes through a moment crisis and feels disconnected from society and his career after the days of the war.

Everything changes when Life magazine sends him to the Japanese coastal city of Minamata, whose population has been devastated by the poisoning of the waters by mercury, the result of decades of industrial negligence, and then Smith immerses himself in the community and his images give him to disaster a heartbreaking human dimension.

Dressed in a bohemian cap that resembled that of the photographer he plays and with his hands full of rings that would bring him closer to a Caribbean pirate, Deep said at a press conference lasting almost an hour and a half that “being able to investigate the character has been fantastic. “

He declared himself “a great admirer of Eugene Smith”, a role for which he had the opportunity to make contact with his work and speak with people who knew him.

Deep illustrated that research process as that of the “archaeologist who is excavating until he reaches a valuable treasure” and recognized that it was “a great responsibility, not only for the life that Smith had, but also for the legacy that he has left us all “.

Embedding himself in a real character, in this case a legendary photographer, has been a heartfelt experience for the Kentucky actor and coincides with the opinion held by some Native Americans, who refused to be photographed because they believed that something of their souls was fading.

“Smith thought that in one click, when taking the photograph, you stole a moment and with his photos he reflected what he saw and, in a way, he gave a part of his soul when he portrayed the tragedy of Minamata,” according to Depp.

The director of the film, Andrew Levitas, praised the actor and considered that “he could easily get into the role because Johnny Depp is a great photographer, as if it were his second skin, and, in fact, during the filming he was taking pictures.”

Despite the confusion of some viewers, the scenes in which Smith appears with patients of the tragedy were professional actors with makeup and not actual patients or victims.

Depp commented that “99% of the actors that appear are not professionals, but they took their participation seriously and the result was very organic. Marlon Brando already said it: anyone can become an actor.”

About Smith, Depp stressed that the tragedy experienced by the photojournalist in Japan was born from his suffering: “Since the cave paintings there was a need to explain a story; and the same happens with addictions, you have a toolbox to talk about a story from your own truth, something that has happened to artists and writers. “

He gave as an example the artist Vincent Van Gogh, who “was an unhappy person, who wasted himself, and that made him have to self-medicate”, or the writer Charles Baudelaire, who took “opium, hashish or drank alcohol. Eugene Smith would not have arrived. to be who he was if it hadn’t been for the pain he saw and experienced, although, obviously, you don’t necessarily have to suffer to produce art. “

Asked about the coronavirus pandemic, Depp sees “something positive”: “Donald Trump has already left (the US presidency), he was like a thorn stuck not only in the United States, but in all countries; he was the wrong man before being chosen, like an albatross flying over us all “.

He did not dare to say that behind the Miramata tragedy or the covid there are evil, diabolical forces, but, he recalled, “there are large industrial corporations that want to make money at all costs.

From the coronavirus Depp extracts that, “in addition to hatred and evil, in the world there is also love, concern, as the doctors and nurses have shown in the pandemic, ready as those who jump to save another person from a gunshot” .

For ambition, he added, “there has to be a monster, which is the consumer,” but Depp wants to think that “as always, truth and light will triumph over darkness.”