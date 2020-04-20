Did you ever imagine Captain Jack Sparrow tossing a cover of John Lennon? Well this is a reality. Along with guitarist Jeff Beck, Johnny Depp released a good version of the ex-Beatle song “Isolation”. A well-curated song for the times we live in.

The actor (although they say he’s still a better guitarist) and Jeff Beck, one of the guitarists he played on The Yardbirds, with Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page the other two, have been collaborating behind the scenes for several years. But this reinvention of the Lennon classic is its first official release on all digital streaming and download services like Spotify and Apple Music.

“Johnny Depp and I have been working on music together for a while and we recorded this song during our time in the studio last year,” said Beck. “We did not expect to launch it so soon, but given all the difficult days and the real ‘isolation’ people are going through in these difficult times, we decided that now might be the right time for everyone to hear it.”

“You will have more news from Johnny and me shortly, but until then We hope you find some comfort and solidarity in our version of this Lennon classic. ”. And boy yes, listening to this Lennon song these days, falls pretty well. Listen to the cover below.

For his part, Johnny Depp gave some context to the making of the cover: “Jeff Beck and I recorded“ Isolation ”last year, like our version of a beautiful song by John Lennon. Lennon’s poetry: ‘We are afraid of everyone. Fear of the sun. ’ Jeff and I found this song about isolation, fear, and existential risks for our world especially profound right now. So we wanted to give it to you, and we hope it helps you understand the moment or just help you pass the time as we endure isolation together. “