Johnny Cueto suffered a funny fall after making a pitch

The dominican Johnny cueto suffered a funny drop after pitching against the Philadelphia Phillies in the MLB.

Through the play of the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Francisco Giants, Johnny cueto He made a pitch to Odubel Herrera who apparently didn’t have much control over his legs so he ended up on the ground.

Cueto has always been one of those pitchers who have funny pitching mechanics, sometimes pausing with his left foot on top and doing some dances that distract any hitter from the pitch. MLB.

In this game Cueto had yielded 3 runs and one of them by a home run by Venezuelan Odubel Herrera, the same one who was in the batter’s box when Johnny cueto lost his balance.

Here the video:

Johnny Cueto went too hard with the leg kick. 😂 🎥 @NBCSGiants pic.twitter.com/Ak4D5ekT1H – . MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) June 19, 2021

Cueto is in his last season of contract, it is very difficult for the San Francisco Giants to proceed to change him because they are in the fight for the wild card with the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers.