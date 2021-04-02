John Woo to produce superhero movie created by Stan Lee

The film will feature Stan Lee’s version of the legend of the Monkey King, which he wrote in 2016 for a comic book project.

Chinese filmmaker John Woo is set to produce a Chinese superhero movie. The film will be an adaptation of Monkey Master, a previously unreleased comic book series that Stan Lee and Sharad Devarajan created in 2016 as a loose riff on the Chinese legend of The Monkey King.

Monkey Master

The film will follow New York City archaeologist Li Yong as he discovers an ancient prophecy about the Monkey King, which will lead him to India, where he discovers a hidden power that transforms him into a modern-day superhero, The Monkey Master.

The film is in development and it is possible that John Woo, famous for his action choreographies in films such as Face to Face, Mission Impossible 2 and The Red Cliff, could approach it later as a director.

Stan Lee spoke about the story in 2016 shortly after writing it, saying:

“I have always been fascinated by Chinese and Indian cultures, which are so philosophical and rich in tradition and morality. I have written countless superheroes of all nationalities and all aspects of In the World above, I have even created many heroes from other planets and galaxies, but Monkey Master will be unique in the way that he weaves myth together to create a modern hero who will entertain fans around the world with their martial arts skills and unstoppable superpowers “

John Woo and Sharad Devarajan, Founder and CEO of Graphic India, will serve as producers for the adaptation along with Gill Champion, President of Lee’s former company, POW! Entertainment and Lori Tilkin, head of production at Woo’s A Better Tomorrow Films. Lee and Devarajan previously collaborated on the Indian superhero property Chakra: The Invincible, which became a series of graphic novels and three films that aired on Cartoon Network.

About the monkey king

The Monkey King is one of the central characters in the 16th century classical Chinese novel, Journey to the West, which is one of the most frequently adapted stories from traditional Chinese literature. Almost every year a major Chinese film is released that retells some aspect of the extensive Westward mythology.

Woo said in a statement that he always wanted to make his own The Monkey King movie, but that he had struggled to find a new way to enter the story. “The Stan Lee story was a unique version of it that incorporated the mythological character’s unexplored journey to India and had all the elements that I enjoy in film: great characters, action and adventure,” he said in a statement. “I’m excited to be working with Sharad and Gill to bring Stan’s vision of this new superhero character to the screen.”

Devarajan added: “Stan Lee was a mentor and friend who was one of the most influential creators of the 20th century. I am very excited to be working with John Woo, Lori Tilkin and Gill Champion to honor the creation of Stan’s Monkey Master and to bring this superhero to the screen in the way he always wanted. “

