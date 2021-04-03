John Woo to produce Monkey King movie, Stan Lee comic

Stan Lee’s legacy is once again expanding beyond the Marvel Universe and The Hollywood Reporter has reported that director John Woo will be in charge of bringing the comic to the world of cinema Monkey Master. The filmmaker will be in charge of producing a adaptation in live-action format of this superhero created by Lee and his collaborator Sharad Devarajan.

Based on a series of unpublished comics up to the time of his death and a story created by Marvel legend Lee and Graphic India co-founder and CEO Devarajan, the film will follow New York archaeologist Li Yong, who uncovers an ancient prophecy. about the Chinese legend of the Monkey King that takes him to India, where he discovers a hidden power that transforms him into a modern superhero: Monkey Master / Monkey Master. Lee and Devarajan previously worked together for the Indian superhero project Chakra: The Invincible.

Woo said in a statement that he had always wanted to make a Monkey King movie, but needed to find a new story about it. He liked the unique version of Lee that incorporated the mythological character’s unexplored journey to India.

I’m excited to work with Devarajan to bring Lee’s vision of this new superhero to the screen.

John Woo is famous for his action choreography in films such as “Face-Off”, “Mission Impossible 2” and “Red Cliff” / “Red Cliff”. At the moment it is not known if he will end up assuming functions as director.

In 2016, Stan Lee described his interest in the character like this:

I have always been fascinated by Chinese and Indian cultures, which are so philosophical and rich in tradition and morality. I have already written countless superheroes of all nationalities and from all parts of the world, I have even created many heroes from other planets and galaxies, but Monkey Master will be unique in the way he weaves the myth together to create a modern hero who will entertain the fans from all over the world with their martial arts skills and unstoppable superpowers.

