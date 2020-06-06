Oviedo.- The two composers who treasure the most universally recognized soundtracks in the history of cinema, John Williams and Ennio Morriconethey got the 2020 Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts.

They were recognized for two very long careers in which they enriched hundreds of films with their talent.

The jury of the award wanted to recognize “the fundamental value of musical creation for cinema by awarding two of the most revered living composers in the world.

Both endowed with an “unmistakable personality” reflected in some of the most iconic musical compositions of the seventh art, which are already part of the collective imagination.

“While Morricone built his reputation by putting music from Europe to the American Wild West, Williams transferred the spirit of the Viennese symphonic tradition to great Hollywood hits,” notes the act on these two composers, whose “extensive and varied work” has in common ” its dazzling ability to cross genres and borders ”.

Williams (New York, 1932), the living creator with the most Oscar nominations in history, at 52, is the author of any soundtrack recorded in the collective memory of several generations and was able to go eternal with just two notes. , the ones that mark the soundtrack of “Jaws” that terrorized their viewers for decades.

The son of a jazz percussionist, who encouraged him to play the trombone apart from the piano, which was his favorite, he achieved his first great success with the soundtrack of “The Poseidon Adventure” (1972), two years before a rookie Steven Spielberg will hire him for his first film, “The Sugarland Express.”

They never stopped being friends and Williams wrote for him the two mythical notes of “Jaws”, his second Oscar after “The Fiddler on the Roof” (1971).

Spielberg then recommended another friend, George Lucas, that he needed a composer for his epic space movie, “Star Wars,” and Williams returned to the golden age of Hollywood by using a large symphony orchestra (the London one) to create the soundtrack. best-selling symphony in history, with more than 4 million copies worldwide.

The galactic saga, in which the famous Imperial March that identifies Darth Vader did not appear until the second installment (“The Empire Strikes Back”), was followed by “ET: The Extra-Terrestrial”, “Schindler’s List”, the tapes from “Indiana Jones”, “Jurassic Park”, “Memoirs of a Geisha” or the first three films in the Harry Potter series, to complete more than one hundred films.

If Spielberg was the one who definitely elevated Williams, Sergio Leone and his “spaghetti western” launched Morricone (Rome, 1928), a musician with a diploma in composition, trumpet and choral singing who began as a composer of symphonic and chamber music and spread to light music and cinema with a first soundtrack, “Il federale”, by Luciano Salcio.

The frantic melodies, loaded with drama and tension, of films such as “Per un pugno di dollari” (1964), “Il buono, il brutto, il cattivo” (1966), “C’era una volta il west (Once Upon a Time in the West) ”(1968) or“ Giù la testa (Once Upon a Time in the Revolution) ”(1971) led him to become one of the most prestigious film composers and to work with Pier Paolo Pasolini, Roman Polanski, Oliver Stone or the Spanish Luis Buñuel in “Leonor” (1975) or Pedro Almodóvar in “Átame” (1990).

His are also the melodies of “Cinema Paradiso” (1988), by Giuseppe Tornatore; from Bernardo Bertolucci’s masterpiece, “Novecento” (1976), or the story of that Jesuit missionary from “The Mission” (1986). A distinguished career with an honorary Oscar and a later one that did not arrive until 2016 with “The Hateful Eight”, by Quentin Tarantino.

His compositions are based on the pillars of Johann Sebastian Bach and Igor Stravinski:

npq

John Williams