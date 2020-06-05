John Williams and Ennio Morricone won the 2020 Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts for two trajectories in the world of music

The two composers who treasure the most universally recognized soundtracks in film history, the American John Williams and the Italian Ennio Morricone, obtained the 2020 Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts for two very long trajectories in which they enriched hundreds of films with their talent.

The award jury wanted to recognize the fundamental value of musical creation for the cinema, awarding two of the most revered living composers in the world and endowed with an “unmistakable personality” reflected in some of the most iconic musical compositions of the seventh art, which are already part of the collective imagination.

“While Morricone built his reputation by putting music from Europe to the American Wild West, Williams transferred the spirit of the Viennese symphonic tradition to great successes of Hollywood“, Points out the report on these two composers, whose” extensive and varied work “has in common” their dazzling ability to cross genres and borders “.

Williams (New York, 1932), the living creator who has the most Oscar nominations in history, at 52, is the author of any soundtrack recorded in the collective memory of several generations and was able to become eternal with just two notes, the ones that make the soundtrack of ‘Jaws‘That terrified their viewers for decades.

The son of a jazz percussionist, who encouraged him to play the trombone apart from the piano, which was his favorite, he obtained his first great success with the soundtrack of ‘The Poseidon Adventure’ (1972), two years before a rookie Steven Spielberg hired him for his first film, ‘The Sugarland Express.’ They never stopped being friends and Williams wrote for him the two mythical notes of ‘Jaws’, his second Oscar after ‘The Fiddler on the Roof‘ (1971).

Spielberg then recommended another friend, George Lucas, who needed a composer for his epic space movie, ‘Star Wars’ and Williams He returned to the golden age of Hollywood by using a large symphony orchestra (the London one) to create the best-selling symphonic soundtrack in history, with more than 4 million copies shipped worldwide.

To the galactic saga, in which the famous Imperial March that identifies Darth Vader It did not appear until the second installment (‘The Empire Strikes Back’), followed by ‘ET: The Extra-Terrestrial’, ‘Schindler’s List’, the tapes of ‘Indiana Jones’, ‘Jurassic Park’, ‘Memoirs of a Geisha’ or the first three films in the Harry Potter series, to complete more than one hundred films.

If Spielberg was the one who definitely excelled Williams, Sergio Leone and his “spaghetti western” launched Morricone (Roma, 1928), a musician with a diploma in composition, trumpet and choral singing who started as a composer of symphonic and chamber music and expanded to light music and cinema with a first soundtrack, ‘Il federale’, by Luciano Salcio .

The frantic melodies, loaded with drama and tension, from films like ‘Per un pugno di dollari’ (1964), ‘Il buono, il brutto, il cattivo’ (1966), ‘C’era una volta il west (Once Upon a Time in the West)’ (1968) or ‘Giù la testa (Once Upon a Time in the Revolution)’ (1971) led him to become one of the most prestigious film composers and to work with Pier Paolo Pasolini, Roman Polanski, Oliver Stone or the Spanish Juan Luis Buñuel in ‘Leonor’ (1975) and Pedro Almodóvar in ‘Átame’ (1990).

His are also the melodies of ‘Cinema Paradiso‘(1988), by Giuseppe Tornatore; from Bernardo Bertolucci’s masterpiece ‘Novecento’ (1976), or the story of that Jesuit missionary from ‘The Mission’ (1986). A distinguished career with an honorary Oscar and a later one that did not arrive until 2016 with ‘The Hateful Eight’, by Quentin Tarantino.

His compositions are based on the pillars of Johann Sebastian Bach and Igor Stravinski: “They are the two determining poles”, he recognized in a book-interview with his friend Giuseppe Tornatore where he admitted: “Silence is music, at least as much as sounds, perhaps more. If you want to get into the heart of my music, look between the voids, between the breaks ”.

Morricone and Williams They thus recover for the world of music the Princess of the Arts Award, which had not been awarded to this discipline since 2011, when the Italian conductor Ricardo Mutti was distinguished, and which includes a payroll in which they appear, among others , Bob Dylan, Paco de Lucía, Barbara Hendricks, Joaquín Rodrigo and Jesús López Cobos.

The Arts Prize, awarded in 2019 to the playwright Peter Brook, has been the second award in failing this 40th edition of the awards after the Concord, which fell to the Spanish toilets for their dedication and sacrifice to face the pandemic of coronavirus.

