What would cinema be without its great composers? Behind every great movie and every great saga, we invariably find a composer who, with his understanding of music as a narrative element, elevates them to make them last over time. Today (June 5) the composers John Williams and Ennio Morricone share Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts.

Both composers are all living legends of the cinema, and although their names may not sound familiar to you, you know their works from head to toe. Both are the creators of many of the most important soundtracks in film history. On the one hand, John Williams is the genius behind Star Wars music; Ennio Morricone has Cinema Paradiso music in his hands. However, there are many more worth mentioning.

John Williams and Ennio Morricone This Friday, Spanish health workers join the front line of the fight against COVID-19, who were awarded the Princess of Concord for their dedication and sacrifice.

Ennio Morricone

Born in Rome, Italy in 1928, Ennio Morricone has composed more than 500 soundtracks in his life. The conductor and composer started out in the cinema at the spaghetti western creating music for great 60s films by his friend Sergio Leone as The good, the bad and the ugly, Death had a price and For a handful of dollars.

Already in the 80s other eternal titles would come under his creation such as The Mission and the aforementioned Cinema Paradiso. Morricone has in the display case 2 Grammy Awards, 3 Golden Globes, 6 BAFTA Awards and an Honorary Oscar received in 2006. Something that fell short when ten years later he took the Oscar for Best Soundtrack for The Hateful Eight by Quentin Tarantino.

John Williams

To John Williams, a New Yorker from 1932, we owe him our childhood and our love of cinema. Williams is considered, and with justice, as one of the best orchestral composers of the modern era. He has five Oscars and his 52 nominations place him as the man with the most mentions only behind Walt Disney.

John Williams has an endless list of legendary soundtracks, among them highlighting E.T., the alien (Oscar), Superman, Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park, Schindler’s List (Oscar), Shark (Oscar), Harry Potter, The Fiddler on the Roof (Oscar) and the eternal Star Wars (Oscar).

In addition to his Oscars, Williams has 25 Grammy Awards, 4 Golden Globes, and 7 BAFTA Awards.

Blessed John Williams! 10 memorable children’s movie scores

Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts

Williams and Morricone today deservedly claim for the world of music the Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts, which had not been given for this discipline since 2011. In that year, the also Italian conductor Ricardo Mutti He took it.

The Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts is a distinction awarded by the Princess of Asturias Foundation in Spain to the people whose work in the disciplines of Architecture, Cinematography, Dance, Sculpture, Music, Painting and other artistic expressions compose a relevant contribution to the cultural heritage of Humanity.

In the minutes written by the jury of the Princess of Asturias for the Arts 2020, the “Fundamental value of musical creation for cinema”. Both composers “They have enriched hundreds of films with their talent”.

“While Morricone built his reputation by putting music from Europe to the American Wild West, Williams transferred the spirit of the Viennese symphony tradition to Hollywood blockbusters.“, Indicates the act on these two composers, whose” extensive and varied work “has in common “Its dazzling ability to cross genres and borders”.

“Endowed with an unmistakable personality, among his works are some of the most iconic musical compositions of the seventh art, which are already part of the collective imagination, “they wrote.

“Williams and Morricone show an absolute mastery of both composition and narrative, combining emotion, tension and lyricism at the service of cinematographic images. His creations even go so far as to transform and transcend them, sustaining themselves as magnificent symphonic works that are among the usual repertoire of great orchestras ”.

“All this makes them two of the most revered living composers in the world”, concludes the decision of the winners proposed by the writer Juan Barja de Quiroga Losada.

