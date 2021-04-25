John Wick TV prequel The Continental to focus on Ian McShane’s Winston – Tomatazos

While it is true that much of the success of the John Wick franchise since Another Day To Kill – 85% has to do with the popularity of Keanu Reeves, the story, the development of the protagonist and the shocking fight choreography together result in a universe that the public would never tire of. The first film managed to establish John’s origin, presenting his life after years of retiring from the world of hitmen.

After losing his wife and being provoked by the son of a mobster, John returns to the path he intended to leave in oblivion and a manhunt is unleashed that would later make him the target. Throughout three films released and more and more characters involved, Reeves’ films have become an important cinematic universe like that of Marvel and DC.

Although two more films are now being prepared, the producers have decided to expand their horizons with a prequel brought to television, which four years ago was confirmed to be named The Continental, just like the hotel that takes an important place in history; but it was until these days when the character around which this new story will unfold was confirmed.

The only thing that is known about the Hotel Continental is that within its facilities no one can be killed and that the one who has run it for years is Winston (Ian McShane). But how did this man come to take that position and what is his true relationship to the hotel and the world of hit men? According to what has been reported on Deadline, The Continental you are going to explore the past of this character forty years before the already known events.

Kevin Beggs, head of Lionsgate TV, where the series is being developed, assured that they had several proposals on the table, but it was thanks to the creative team of Wyne (from YouTube Originals) the one who helped land the idea.

We were really impressed because it solved a lot of problems and was very exciting, about a New York crumbling in the 1970s with a garbage strike that has piled garbage bags up to the third floor of most brownstones. , the mafia moving in that business, so in ‘The Sopranos’ he [Winston] he’s in the sanitation business.

Beggs assured that it was important to be clear about the social context in which they would seek to show the origin of the character and the hotel. So far, it was McShane himself who assured that he would not star in the series because he should be the young version of his character, but said that he could be present with his voice over. On the other hand, it was confirmed that this will be a miniseries perhaps with more than one season, in which there will only be three episodes with a duration of 90 minutes each.

This means that each chapter will last almost the same as a movie. Finally, the head of Lionsgate TV assured that John cannot be part of this story because his character is still out of this world, however, Keanu reeves “It’s probably the executive producer.” The series will arrive on the Starz television channel once it has been released. John wick 4, which had to delay its premiere until May 2022 due to the pandemic caused by the COVID 19 virus.