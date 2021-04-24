John Wick Series First Details Revealed

Lionsgate TV plans one of its first big projects: the John Wick series. Although not much is known yet, some important details of it have circulated.

John wick It has been one of the few great phenomena in current cinema that has nothing to do with superheroes, video games or books. This is why its producers plan to get more out of the franchise and will do so with a series.

This expansion had been rumored and planned since 2017. In that year it was confirmed that a prequel titled The Continental it would be created, but the project continued at a very slow pace.

Nevertheless, Kevin Beggs, President of Lionsgate TV, spoke in an interview with the portal Deadline about the details that have already been defined around this television spin-off.

What will it be about?

The executive revealed that the plot will be located 40 years before the events of the first film and that it will be named after the mythical hotel because its protagonist will be Winston, its famous owner. This time he will look younger and probably more active in the action sequences.

Ian McShane brought Winston to life in the John Wick films

“We were really impressed because it solved a lot of problems and it was very exciting, on a New York Ruined in the 1970s with a garbage strike that has piled up trash bags on the third floor of most brownstones.

The mob is getting into that business, so The Sopranos they’re in the sanitation business and other things that are real as an interesting backdrop to exploring the origins of The Continental, which is famous within the movie franchise.

In the hotel for assassins where you don’t kill just anyone on the hotel grounds, but of course if you set foot in the road it would be fair game and that is used to great effect in many of the movie plots. . Winston will be in charge of all of that. “

The Continental Hotel

Following Beggs’ statements on the plot, he explained more of the format. It was mentioned that there will be three episodes of 90 minutes each.

Finally, this product will be launched in Starz in 2022. For its part, the fourth film will be released on May 27 of the same year.