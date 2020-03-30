It is not the first time that the different rating systems in the world of video games, whether classified by age or content scale, reveal the launch of a title, and it is probably not the last. However, it is not for that reason less striking to see how, on more than a few occasions, they go ahead of the studio responsible for the game in question. That said, it seems that it was the turn of John Wick Hex.

This time it has been the American age rating agency (ESRB) the one in charge of announcing what seems to be the confirmation of the launch of John Wick Hex in Nintendo Switch. We are talking about a strategy title, touches of action and a dizzying pace, which is based on the John Wick franchise and was originally released for the PC in October of last year. Point out that the qualification received by said body, and which leads us to consider this more than plausible hypothesis, is «M»(+17 – violence, blood and horror, sexual themes or insults). To finish, and after making it clear that this rating has not yet been accompanied by any official announcement, we leave you a brief description of the game so that you can get an idea of ​​what awaits you if you decide to throw on the glove:

John Wick Hex is a tactical action game in which players take on the role of John Wick in a quest to rescue various characters. The adventure takes place from a zenith perspective, allowing players to infiltrate nightclubs and criminal fortresses using a tactical grid system to move around the environment. When players encounter enemy thugs, they use a menu system to perform tactical actions (for example, hitting, knocking down, blocking, shooting). Shooting at enemies can cause screams of pain and brief splatters of blood; Some still images show enemies lying in pools of blood. The word “f ** k” is heard in the game.

