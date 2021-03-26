‘John Wick’ director to recreate samurai and revenge PS4 video game

Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions are in the process of developing a film inspired by one of the Playstation 4’s biggest surprise hits, and arguably the last major game to appear on the console: Sucker Punch’s ‘Ghost of Tsushima’, which has sold 6.5 million copies in just under a year. Chad Stahelski, director of the ‘John Wick’ saga, will be responsible for this version.

Of course, you will need to make few changes, since the original game had a highly cinematic component: in it, the samurai Jin Sakai must put aside the honorable behavior with which he has always fought when the island of Tsushima is invaded by the Mongols. He will then develop a series of treacherous and stealth techniques that will turn him into a “ghost” whose name alone terrifies his enemies.

More work for Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions

“Ghost of Tsushima” will be the third film that joins the efforts of Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions to adapt a successful video game. ‘Uncharted’, of which few details are still known beyond a cast led by Tom Holland, is in post-production. And just as expected is the television series ‘The Last of Us’ in collaboration with HBO, whose showrunner is Craig Mazin (‘Chernobyl’)

For now, Stahelski is busy: a quarter of ‘John Wick’ is in post-production and has a handful of action films assigned for the next few years, but this supposes a third change and a significant rise in technical and ambition terms. For a movie that should be full of martial action shot hyper-aesthetically, there are few names in the industry better suited than his.