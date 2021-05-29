‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ casts British-Japanese pop star Rina Sawayama as co-star

‘John Wick 4’, a chapter whose filming would start this coming summer in Berlin and Paris as the main locations, just confirmed to the star that he will be joining ‘Keanu Reeves’ in a chapter that has Chad Stahelski, veteran director of the saga, at the controls. In fact, This casting novelty comes from Stahelski himself, which has announced, speaking to Deadline, that British-Japanese pop superstar Rina Sawayama is joining the cast as a co-star of this film written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch.

“I am very happy to have Rina on board to make her film debut in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’,” said Stahelski. “He is an incredible talent who will bring a lot to the film“. This filmmaker is so confident that he seems to be delighted with having such a green talent interpretively speaking, and it is that Sawayama, a singer born in Japan who has grown up in the United Kingdom, makes his debut in this field after having launched his musical career, sector in which things seem to be going from strength to strength as he plans his first world tour for this year.

On the brink of filming

This announcement comes to us when there would be nothing left for the team to get down to business. In fact, in the same news from the aforementioned North American media, they confirm what Collider had already advanced, that filming begins this summer in France, Germany and Japan, a production that will no longer run simultaneously with Chapter 5. The COVID-19 pandemic would have changed those initial plans, pushing the study, Lionsgate, to go little by little.