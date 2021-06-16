John Wick 4: Wesley Snipes could join the cast

2020 took away the possibility of seeing John wick 4 but we have no choice but to wait for the premiere. Fortunately, we’ve had some great news about cast additions in recent weeks, and today an interesting rumor about Wesley Snipes as another star to join the cast appears online. It seems that the new installment of the saga will once again bet on great Hollywood stars to nurture its cast. Read on for all the details.

John Wick 3: Parabellum – 98%, released in 2019, brought us great luminaries from the entertainment industry such as Halle Berry or Anjelica Huston; previously we had already had the participation of Ian McShane and Laurence Fishburne, who give a spectacular touch to the story with their characters and will soon return for more death. The third installment turned out to be the most successful yet and Keanu Reeves feels very willing to come back with all the John Wick movies that are necessary, as long as his knees support the fight scenes.

It was previously reported that Donnie Yen and Bill Skarsgård will join the cast of John wick 4News that has generated enormous expectations among fans, but now there is an interesting exclusive about a cult actor that everyone follows.

According to a new rumor shared by The Illuminerdi, Wesley snipes is in talks to join John wick 4 with a character who has been described as a swordsman who will fight alongside Keanu reeves. We cannot deny that the role would suit him quite well, since he already showed us in the films of Blade who knows how to move with a sword in his hands. At the moment we cannot take the news as the truth, so we will have to wait for an official confirmation.

This new flow of stars towards the fourth John Wick film, as well as the few details that we know about the characters they will play, could lead us to believe that the master assassin will gather some kind of squad to face the members of the High Table. The main character’s team already includes the Bowery King, the criminal leader who owns a complex intelligence network in New York, made up of murderers and traffickers disguised as tramps. It seems that a single man will not be enough in the battle against the high command of the criminal world.

John Wick fans are eager to see Keanu reeves back, as this role boosted his good reputation among social networks and to this day he continues to be one of Hollywood’s favorites. The fourth film was inevitably delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic: shootings were postponed and the studio announced a new release date, much to the dismay of fans. But John will be back very soon with more action scenes and incredible sequences, waiting for the adventure to turn into a brutal war between hitmen that will demand the best of our protagonist.

John wick 4 He will soon begin his recordings in Paris and Berlin, with some scenes also located in New York and Japan. At 56 years old, Keanu reeves He is still more than capable of playing an action hero and fans hope that he will be for a long time; Although the fifth film has not been officially confirmed, there are great chances of seeing it made in the future. Few would have imagined that the story of a murderer with a heart could go so far in the present.

John wick 4 opens in theaters on May 27, 2022.

