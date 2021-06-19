‘John Wick 4’ signs Hiroyuki Sanada

Hiroyuki Sanada joins the cast of the fourth installment of ‘John Wick’The film, starring Keanu Reeves, will start filming this summer in different locations in Germany, France and Japan.



‘John Wick 4’ has added another signing to its cast, before filming begins this summer in different locations in Germany, France and Japan. As Deadline progresses, the action saga starring Keanu reeves will also have Hiroyuki Sanada, which we have seen in titles like ‘The Last Samurai’ Avengers: Endgame ‘. ‘Wolverine’, ‘Mortal Kombat’ or ‘The army of the dead’. And, as if this resume were not enough, Hiroyuki is also one of the most popular rock stars in Japan, his native country.

Chad Stahelski, director of the franchise, assures that “As an admirer of Hiroyuki, both as an actor and as an action stuntman, I am fascinated and honored to welcome him to the John Wick family.”

Most likely, this fourth installment starts where the third ended and is more focused on the total war between Wick and High Table. Hopefully we’ll get more clues once filming starts.

Sanada, who joins the already announced signing of Bill Skarsgård, Donnie yen (who will play an old colleague of the protagonist), Shamier anderson Y Rina Sawayama, There is also pending release ‘Bullet Train’, the new film starring Brad Pitt and which will hit theaters in spring 2022.

