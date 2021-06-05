‘John Wick 4’ signs Donnie Yen, known for his unique fighting style, as a new ally for Keanu Reeves

‘John Wick 4’, which is already warming up for a shoot in cities like Paris or Berlin, just announced a new signing. Is about Donnie Yen, actor famous for his versatility when it comes to interpreting spectacular scenes built around martial arts. Chad Stahelski himself, director of this new installment headed again by Keanu Reeves, has been commissioned to confirm this incorporation by Deadline.

Stahelski, who recently spoke out about the signing of British-Japanese pop superstar Rina Sawayama, assuring that “he is an incredible talent who will contribute a lot to the film”, says he’s looking forward to working with Yen on this “exciting new character”. Little is known about this role, but according to the aforementioned American media, Yen to play an old friend of Reeves’ killer, John Wick, who shares the same history and with whom he has a few enemies in common.

For his part, Basil Iwanyk, who produces this film with Stahelski and Erica Lee, with Reeves and Louise Rosner as executive producers, has stated that “Yen will bring a vibrant and powerful energy to the franchise. We were determined to incorporate him into ‘John Wick 4’ and we are delighted to have the opportunity to have such an important talent to collaborate with Keanu. “

Fight scene expert

Donnie Yen is one of the most versatile martial artists in modern action movies, an actor who is among the best from the point of view of the design and execution of fight scenes. Numerous roles support him in this regard, among which the mentor of Bruce Lee in the ‘Ip Man’ films would stand out. Thus his incorporation to ‘John Wick’, a saga that combines different techniques, It is a hoot from the point of view of the originality of the movements proposed for each scene, sequences that in ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ already mixed different types of martial arts with judo or Ninjutsu.