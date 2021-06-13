‘John Wick 4’ signs Bill Skarsgård

We still don’t know much about the return of our professional killer forced to return to the favorite action but, as we wait for the filming of ‘John Wick 4’ to begin this summer between France, Germany and Japan, expectations begin to rise as we meet new signings.

The last to join the party is Bill Skarsgård (via Collider), especially known for playing the creepy Pennywise from ‘Item‘(Andy Muschietti, 2017) e’It. Chapter 2‘(Andy Muschietti, 2019). His role in the film is unknown, but his name joins a cast that already has the mythical Donnie yen (who will play an old colleague of the protagonist), Shamier anderson Y Rina Sawayama. Y Keanu reeves, of course, without him none of this would be possible.

Chad stahelski, co-director with David leitch from the original ‘John Wick (Another Day to Kill)‘(2014), and solo director of the sequels’John Wick: Blood Pact‘(2017) and’John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum‘(2019), will return to command to direct a script signed by Shay hatten Y Michael finch.

Produced by Stahelski with Basil iwanyk Y Erica Lee and with Reeves as executive producer alongside Louise rosner, the release date of ‘John wick 4‘arrived in 2022.

