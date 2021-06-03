John Wick 4 is about to start its post-pandemic filming

Share

After delays due to the pandemic, John Wick 4 is about to begin filming in France. We tell you more details below.

Like the films Mission Impossible 7 and Jurassic World: Dominion, the new film in the John Wick franchise will begin work on its post-pandemic shoot that involves the reopening of France, a country that is postulated as the new set of European cinema now that their coronavirus cases are in remission. Like this film, there are other projects like Netflix’s The Gray Man, which are also already working behind the scenes. In this way, John Wick 4 will start to work very hard to be able to fulfill in the estimated time.

After more than a year without filming any major North American movie, Paris decided to welcome Keanu Reeves and the John Wick 4 crew, Variety has reported. This is because most of the restrictions have currently been lifted as COVID-19 cases began to decline. In addition to this, they also started supplying the vaccines. This results in the possibility of resuming these activities that represent an exception for the curfew that is still in force.

They can keep rolling

This means that John Wick 4 has a certificate that allows him to shoot at night despite the curfew starting at 9. In this way, the French street will be without problems from Keanu Reeves, from director Chad Stahelski, from Rina Sawayama, and company.

But before working in France for a couple of weeks, this successful Lionsgate franchise will shoot some scenes in Berlin and at the famous Babelsberg studios. At the moment, the plot and information of this tape remain secret. It is only known that it is intended to take place in Paris and Berlin, mainly.

