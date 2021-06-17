John Wick 4: Hiroyuki Sanada Joins Movie Cast

John Wick’s trip to Japan will be as fraught with danger as the rest of the saga. As the filming of the fourth film prepares, many actors have joined the action franchise led by the good Keanu Reeves. The most recent to join the cast is actor Hiroyuki Sanada, who has just completed his negotiations to appear in the next adventure of the deadliest assassin.

According to Deadline, the actor Hiroyuki Sanada has joined the cast of John Wick 4. The actor, who has had a busy couple of years in Hollywood, joins the cast led by Keanu reeves and the new members of the series: Donnie Yen, Wesley Snipes and Bill Skarsgård. It is known that the film is planning to shoot this summer in different countries in Europe, but also in Japan, where he is from.

The film will see the return of Chad Stahelski, director of John Wick 3: Parabellum – 98%, as a filmmaker. There are still not many details about the role that Sanada will have in the series. In reality, the same paucity of information exists about the plot of the film. The last time we saw Wick he had taken out several groups of assassins, so he will surely not get out of that problem easily.

Sanada got off to a great start this 2021. The actor played Scoppio in Mortal Kombat – 74%. In that film, he gave life to a warrior who is trapped in the underworld after being killed along with his family. He is later brought to life by one of his descendants and finally manages to exact revenge on who murdered him. That is one of the most popular roles in the video game saga and he had to do it in the most recent film adaptation.

On the other hand, he also appeared in a small role in The Army of the Dead – 78%, the most recent Zack Snyder movie. There, he plays a wealthy businessman who tasks a group of mercenaries to enter a city populated by zombies to recover money from a vault under a casino in Las Vegas. The film became one of the most watched on Netflix and has several spin-offs on the way.

As if that weren’t enough, he also played Musashi in the acclaimed HBO series Westworld – 89%, and will have a role in Bullet train, the new Brad Pitt movie. That action tape is one of the most anticipated of next year. In that film, five murderers are trapped in a Japanese bullet train and it is then that they realize that the assignments of each are interconnected. On adding Sanada to John wick 4 said the following:

Having admitted Hiroyuki as an actor and also an action star, I am excited and honored to welcome him into the John Wick family.

John wick 4 It will hit theaters on May 27, 2022. Production is expected to finally begin this summer. It was originally going to be shot in 2020, but the pandemic and Reeves’ previous commitments forced the studio to delay filming. Hopefully, you won’t see any more setbacks.

