05/04/2020 9:46 am

Originally, May 21, 2021 was going to be Keanu Reeves Day, because on that date Matrix 4 and John Wick 4 were going to be released. However, due to COVID-19, at least John Wick’s next adventure has been delayed until 2022.

Although we already knew that Keanu Reeves was not going to be able to finish recording this tape in time for the original date, Lionsgate has finally confirmed the delay and has assigned the new release date of May 27, 2022. At the moment it is unknown if Matrix 4 will suffer the same fate. On the other hand, Spiral, Saw’s spin off starring Chris Rock, will now premiere on May 21, 2021, being postponed a year from its original release in May 2020.

On the other hand, tapes like The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and Chaos Walking will continue to run for their dates of March 19, 2021 and January 22, 2021 respectively. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, a sequel to the action thriller Ryan Reynolds and Sam Jackson, has been postponed for a year, and will now air on August 20, 2021.

Other new release dates include Fatale, star of Hilary Swank (October 30, 2020), Voyagers (November 25, 2020), The Asset (April 23, 2021) and the sitcom. Kristen Wiig, Barb, and Star Go to Vista del Mar (published July 16, 2021). The faith-based film American Underdog will be released in theaters on December 10, 2021, and the supernatural thriller The Devil’s Light will be released on January 8, 2021.

Two tapes that have not yet received new release dates are the thriller Run, starring Sarah Paulson and the faith-based title Jesus Revolution.

