‘John Wick 4’ adds another Asian star and an old acquaintance returns

In early June, it became known about the addition of Donnie Yen to the cast of the next film in the John Wick saga. Yen, within the franchise, will be an old friend of Keanu Reeves. This film will be the fourth, after John Wick (Chad Stahelski, 2014), John Wick: Another Day to Kill (Chad Stahelski, 2017) and John Wick: Parabellum (Chad Stahelski, 2019). However, Yen will not be the only novelty of the new production.

John Wick stopped being a single film within Keanu Reeves’ career to become the film that relaunched his career. In addition to that particular urge, lThe franchise became a cult universe, with references and narrative interests beyond violence and blood, aspects that also stand out for being well achieved (perhaps as in no other contemporary action film).

It is likely that this prestige is one of the reasons why different actors feel interested in the new production. Thus it could be explained, beyond economic agreements, that production aspires and achieves the incorporation of figures such as Hiroyuki Sanada, a historical of Asian cinema, or of Laurence fishburne, who was already part of the saga.

Who joins ‘John Wick 4’?

Hiroyuki Sanada and Laurence Fishburne are two prominent actors within their generation. His participation not only offers a possible new narrative gap, in Sanada’s case; also confirms the continuity of the universe already formed, by adding Fishburne, who played the King of the Bowery during Another Day to Kill and Parabellum and who’s been holding Keanu Reeves for years.

Hiroyuki Sanada

He is one of the most important martial artists in the East. Hiroyuki Sanada began making films more than thirty years ago with Chokugeki Jigokuhen (“Infernal Fist”), released in 1974. Since then, his career has involved dozens of projects on the big screen, television and theater.

For fans of martial arts, action movies, or cult phenomena, her face may be fresh in the imagination because Sanada is part of Mortal Kombat (Simon McQuoid, 2021). In this film he was one of the protagonists, playing one of the most beloved characters in that universe, Scorpion. Added to this role is his strike for Army of the dead (Zack Snyder, 2021).

However, within the Spanish-speaking market, its name is likely to directly evoke The Last Samurai (Edward Zwick, 2003). In that film he played Ujio, a prominent swordsman within his community and one of the counterweight figures to the role played by Tom Cruise.

According to information from Collider, Hiroyuki Sanada to play Watanabe in John Wick 4. Although there are still no more details about his role within the plot. It is not the first time that Sanada and Reeves will work together: they already did in 47 Ronin: The Legend of the Samurai (Carl Rinsch, 2013).

Laurence fishburne

King of the Bowery, master and lord of what happens in the most mundane sectors of John Wick. Laurence Fishburne confirmed her participation during a Netflix event that Collider had access to. In statements given to the aforementioned medium, the actor provided more details about the film: “I read the script. It’s really great. As much as it is the same world as the other three films, it is deeper”.

Fishburne insisted on that last point, regarding the script: “It goes much deeper in terms of the killer’s code and the relationship he has with a particular character, Mr. Watanabe; it’s really the heart and the soul. “Taking into account the above about Hiroyuki Sanada, Fishburne winks at that person and allows us to interpret that Sanada’s role will be important within the new production of Lionsgate.

The figure of Laurence Fishburne gained relevance within the industry and the public as a result of his interpretation as Morpheus in The Matrix saga (Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski, 1999). However, a few years earlier, he had already been nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor for his participation in What’s Love Got to Do With It (Brian Gibson, 1993) as Ike Turner.

John Wick 4 will again be directed by Chad Stahelski. The script was written by Shay Hatten (Army of the Dead) and Michael Finch (American Assassin). The film is in recordings. Among the locations that have been discovered are New York, Berlin, Paris and Japan. It is expected to be released on May 27, 2022.

