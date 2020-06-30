California Democrats want to push the name change to the John Wayne Airport, located near Santa Ana, for the actor’s defense of white supremacism while he was alive. The detractors of the actor, who died in 1979, recall an interview he gave in 1971 in which he stated that he believed in white supremacism, that blacks should not occupy positions of responsibility, that he did not feel guilty for slavery in the United States and that the descendants of Europeans did well to drive the Indians off their land. His son Ethan has made a statement in which he assures that his father’s words are taken out of context and called the possibility that the actor’s name disappear from the airport unfair. Democrats raise the facility’s new name to be Orange County Airport.