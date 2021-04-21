John Wayne Parr: “Getting my 100th win against Holzken will be great” – ONE Championship

Lovers of striking will delight tonight with the epic clash between two legends: John Wayne Parr (99-34) Y Nieky Holzken (93-16) , who will be measured in the cage ONE Championship on ONE on TNT III, under the rules of Muay Thai, using MMA gloves (4 ounces).

Between these two multi-world champions and kickboxing referents, there are almost 200 victories and 100 finishes by KO. Parr and Holzken have succeeded in every major organization, including K-1, Glory, and Bellator Kickboxing.

We spoke exclusively with Australian John Wayne Parr, who is a centennial victory in his professional Muay Thai record, nothing more and nothing less than another legend.

“My 100th fight was against Buakaw Banchamek in Jamaica, and having a chance to get my 100th win against Nieky (Holzken) will be great.”Parr confessed. “Because he is a great fighter. That victory would mean everything to me. “

There is an additional motivation Parr, who sees in his opponent a resemblance to one of his idols, the great champion Ramon Dekkers, also of Dutch origin.

“Ramon Dekkers was my favorite fighter when I grew up. As time went by, I thought to myself, maybe sometime I can fight Ramon, and it never happened, ”Parr told us. “Now I see Nieky as my new Ramon Dekkers, a victory over him would be the icing on the cake for an immense career ”.

After competing on various continents and every possible big stage in kickboxing, John Wayne Parr will make his debut at the ONE Championship, currently the largest martial arts platform in Asia.

“I am very excited, We only have one chance to make a good first impression, to give an exciting fight to the fans and have it be remembered. “, assured the Australian. “I just want to deliver an exciting fight that the fans can enjoy and if I win, it would be like a fairy tale.”

One Championship returns with its third event of the month, as part of its premiere on American television through TNT. This Wednesday’s evening will feature a stellar fight between the Brazilian John Lineker (33-9) and the american Troy Worthen (7-1).