Watson ran with this unit in the 1984 Nürburgring race

All things being equal, Senna won and Lauda was second. Watson, fifth

The Mercedes 190 that John Watson drove in the Race of Champions that launched the Nürburgring variant GP-Strecke in 1984 has reappeared almost three decades later. Now it is in the McLaren Barcelona dealership, which has its own motorsports museum on its premises.

The 1984 visit was the first that Formula 1 had made to the Nürburgring since the 1976 disaster, but this time it did not compete in the 20-kilometer Nordschleife variant, but in a smaller section adapted to the new times. And to celebrate, the pilots faced a challenge that would be impossible today.

On May 12, 1984, pilots and champions of the present and the past faced equal conditions at the controls of a 185 horsepower Mercedes 190 E. From John Surtees and Stirling Moss to Niki Lauda and Ayrton Senna. The young Brazilian, who was in his debut season with Toleman, won.

Ayrton Senna’s car is kept in the Mercedes museum and only two years ago Niki Lauda’s reappeared in the second-hand market, which finished second that day. And now a new unit has come to the fore, led by John Watson, who was fifth behind Carlos Reutemann and Keke Rosberg.

John Watson’s car is now on the premises of McLaren Barcelona, ​​which in addition to being a dealership for the Woking firm also has an extensive museum with copies from all eras of the automotive industry.

Today a race like the one that took place on May 12 at the Nürburgring would be unthinkable. Pilots’ contractual obligations and rivalries between their manufacturers would likely be an insurmountable obstacle. Although it is the only way to appreciate them on equal terms.

John Watson signing his Mercedes 190

