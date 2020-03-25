The last two years of John wall have been marked by misfortune. One of the best bases in the NBA, the player of the Washington Wizards He suffered a torn knee ligament in the middle of the 2018/19 season and while trying to recover from that injury and a family tragedy, the Achilles tendon in his other leg was cut.

More than a year has passed since then, but Wall is not only not fully recovered yet. Despite the fact that there are some videos of him playing casual basketball, his set-up will take considerably longer and he will not play in the 2019-20 season, regardless of when it resumes and in what form.

Yes, it’s been over a year since John Wall ruptured his left Achilles and the NBA hiatus will provide an even longer gap from the injury. But this unpredictable break in the schedule may do more to hinder his rehab than help it: https://t.co/Lw8l7rBhHh

– Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) March 25, 2020

This was stated Tommy Sheppard, the Wizards GM, in an interview with the Washington Post. The executive said that “We have always said that we cannot wait for John to play but in the next season and I think that will continue to be our attitude.” In addition, he confessed that “we are very anxious to see John Wall dressed to play next year and I don’t think anything will change that.”

With some Wizards who might try to make the playoffs but who look way below the Milwaukee Bucks in a hypothetical first-round clash, forcing Wall to return in the midst of a young and rebuilding team doesn’t make much sense. That the base returns healthy, in condition and ready to return to delight us all would be the best news for Washington and for the player himself.

