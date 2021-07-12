John Wall’s 3 most likely destinations via change

The base of the Houston Rockets could be changed in the dead season of the NBA, and here are his 3 possible destination teams. After a productive season with the Houston Rockets in which he averaged 20.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists while shooting 40.4% from the field, it is expected that John wall be on the trading block this offseason.

Now that the Rockets They are on their way to a complete rebuild, John Wall no longer fits into their future plans. Since he already adapts to the direction of this young team of the Rockets and is looking to face a playoff contender from the NBA In win-now mode, Wall hopes to change the scene next season.

Possible destinations of John wall:

Los Angeles Lakers

The Angels Lakers, a team desperately in need of all the help they can get and looking to overhaul and make a huge recovery next season would make an ideal business destination for John wall.

As a lightning-fast assassin and playmaker with a solid defensive presence, Wall would be the perfect match for Lebron James and Anthony Davis at the base position.

Wall could provide more scoring opportunities for James and Davis by lowering their play load and giving them a more efficient transition offense. With the Lakers looking to make another deep run in the playoffs next season, adding a star-caliber point guard in John Wall would give them another reliable veteran whose previous postseason experience would pay huge dividends.

Dallas mavericks

Another team looking to bounce back in a big way next year with a renewed squad, Los Dallas mavericks are looking to do their best to add more talent around the superstar of the NBA, Luka Doncic. At John Wall they would get a two-way electric point guard that could give the Mavs a formidable backcourt.

The New York Knicks

Arguably the greatest need for this new New York Knicks team is an experienced point guard who can lead their offense and elevate the game of their young stars.

With John Wall at the helm, the Knicks could run a more fluid offense and give them another option at point guard outside of Derrick Rose, who could create more opportunities for his young stars in Julius Randle and RJ Barrett.