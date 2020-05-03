John wall, who has been injured in the Achilles tendon for more than a year (he broke it at the end of January 2019), has recently visited the Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes program about NBA, ‘Up In The Smoke’.

In it, the player of Washington Wizards He has talked about the entire recovery and rehabilitation process that has had to happen since he suffered the serious injury 14 months ago. Despite the fact that he could have already returned by the end of this season, both he and the franchise in the US capital agreed not to take risks and leave him out of the field for the entire course.

John Wall’s 2016-17 season: Regular season

23.1 PPG – 10.7 APG – 45% FG Playoffs

27.2 PPG – 10.3 APG – 45% FG • All-Star

• All-NBA pic.twitter.com/mehPVqVTUX – NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) April 29, 2020

However, the return of the Wizards base is not far off. Wall has warned that, as soon as he returns, he will do it in a big way and offering a level he had never reached during his nine seasons in the league:

“I am convinced that when I return, I will be a better player than I was before, and that is the scary part. The fans do not know, they have not yet seen the best version of John Wall, they have only obtained a clip of it. “

During his absence, Bradley Beal has been the one who has assumed the star role. Together, they have repeatedly taken Washington to the playoffs. Wall has also talked about this: “We both want to be league stars and take the winning shots in every game. There is no John Wall without Bradley Beal and there is no Bradley Beal without John Wall. We make each other better.”

