John Travolta speaks for the first time about how he lived the death of his wife, Kelly Preston

Now, the actor opened his heart and opened up about how tough the months since the loss of his wife have been.

“I learned that crying, mourning, is something personal,” he shared. “Mourning is individual and experiencing your own journey is what can heal you. The most important thing you can do to help others when they are in mourning is to allow them to experience it and not complicate it with your own.”

John Travolta and Kelly Preston. (Instagram / John Travolta.)

John Travolta explained that the worst thing anyone can do when someone is mourning a loved one is to come closer to show their regret, as it would be “like two ships plummeting to the bottom.”

“You don’t know how many people have approached me and then I have felt so saturated with everyone’s sadness that I didn’t know what to do.” That is why he recommends going to an isolated place where one can mourn without interference. “If I die tomorrow, the last thing I want to see is that everyone around is sunk,” concluded the actor.