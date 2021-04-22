John Travolta recalls his ‘magical’ dance with Princess Diana

36 years after living such an episode, the Hollywood star wanted to remember it fondly and, above all, underline the “special” and “magic” of those few dance steps performed to the beat of the music and in coordination with Lady Di who did not stop smiling while the flashes of the cameras accumulated on her and on the handsome interpreter, one of the most sought-after ‘sex symbols’ of the time.

“It was a magical moment, very special. I remember that no one asked me to go dance with her. Of course, I had the great privilege and honor of doing it. So I thought: ‘There must be a good reason why this is happening, so I have to do my best. ‘That meant directing the dance well and making sure she had fun, “said the Hollywood star in conversation with Esquire magazine, before revealing the specific task that, in reality, It made him more nervous at the moment.

“That was the easiest part, to tell the truth, what was most difficult for me was having confidence in myself, knowing how to address her appropriately and ask her to grant me a dance,” he said jokingly.