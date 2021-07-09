John Stones nominates Sterling as tournament MVP

The central defender of the English national team John stones he applied to his partner Raheem Sterling, author of three goals in the tournament, for the award of best player (MVP) of the Eurocup.

The English will seek their first title since 1996 against Italy at Wembley, a place of special memory for a Sterling who grew up just a few meters from the field and who has scored three goals in the competition.

Also read: Liga MX: José María Gutiérrez ‘Guti’ would be technical director of the Mexican club

“I have always said that I am a big fan of his. I would love to see him as the best player in the tournament, because of what he has done for us and how he has sacrificed,” Stones said at a press conference.

“He has been a great threat upstairs. He is great to play with him and I am sure he will give everything on Sunday. I hope he scores another goal. I couldn’t be happier for him, he has had a bad time personally and now he is very motivated All I can say is that he deserves all the good that happens to him, “added the Manchester City center-back.

Also read: Liga MX: Efraín Velarde expressed his great love for the Pumas; “I never left”

In addition, Stones gave his impression of the controversial penalty awarded to England in the semi-final against Denmark.

“I think it was a penalty. It may be partial, but I’ve seen it again and I think the referee made the right decision or that the VAR did,” Stones said.