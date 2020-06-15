If there are two legends who have suffered the strength of Michael Jordan in the flesh at the moment of truth, it has undoubtedly been John Stockton and Karl Malone. The Utah Jazz couple withdrew without a ring despite forming a fearsome partnership that mercilessly beat all the teams that got in the way, all but one: the Bulls of « His Airness ».

Both are considered two of the best players in history, they were part of the Dream team, but the tyranny imposed by those of Chicago in the 90s left many victims on the way and even the base, who is the player with the most assists in history and the « postman », who has his name installed in the second place on the NBA scoring list, they were unable to break it.

Even so, these Jazz are considered by most experts as the team that has been closest to achieving it and this deserves consideration. The life of both players after their retirement has been further out of focus than that of other talents of their generation such as Charles Barkley or Shaquille O´Neal, but it also has interesting stories.

Stockton: a very familiar and boastless man

The Washington-born player spent his entire career in Salt Lake City. He retired in 2003 and since then, little has been known of his life. The exbase has six children and two of them are professional basketball players. Michael, who is the oldest, has spent his entire career in Europe, while David if he achieved the dream of playing in the Nba, both in the Sacramento Kings, and in the Jazz in which he followed in the footsteps of his father.

John Stockton is a devout Catholic who has repeatedly claimed that his favorite reading is the Bible and that he lives in Spokane, his hometown, where he has remained on the sidelines of the popularity that his great playing career gave him.

However, the greatest thief in NBA history, he appeared in the documentary « The Last Dance » explaining what those defeats meant for him that deprived him of achieving his dream of winning the ring, unlike his partner Karl Malone, who He did not want to value in any way this unpleasant period of his career.

Malone: ​​controversial during and after his career

If Stockton was the assistant, « The Mailman » was the finalizer. Its almost 37000 points throughout their careers they testify it.

Considered by many (along with Tim Duncan) as the best power forward in history was a man with a difficult personality, not getting the ring with the Jazz was difficult to digest for a winner like him (although his sportsmanship was widely applauded with the Bulls after losing in the finals) and he struggled to get it in the Lakers.

At the third time, she was not defeated either and Malone retired without a ring. During his time as a player he always maintained a very conservative stance, which made him even criticize « Magic » Johnson when he tested positive for HIV. Already retired, he has collaborated with the Republican Party and is an admirer of George Bush Jr.

He is a hunter and is part of the National Rifle Association. Her biggest controversy has been the unrecognized son she had on the margins of her marriage. Demetrius Bell, who is the boy’s name, even contacted the NBA to speak to his father, but Malone said it was too late to have a relationship with him. However, he admitted that he had been wrong years later.

However, he did recognize two other children he had outside of his marriage and also has four other children from his current marriage.