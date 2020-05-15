No, it is not a joke or a sensational headline looking for the easy click. This story was true and there is a man who can proudly say that he won one on one against Michael Jordan. He is John Rogers, that that August 18, 2003 in which the feat occurred, was 45 years old and was CEO and founding partner of investment firm Ariel Investments. Following the broadcast of the documentary The Last Dance In which the tremendous competitiveness of the 23rd of the Chicago Bulls can be verified, from TheUndefeated they took advantage to reveal in detail a story that was revealed in 2008, but that many were still unaware of.

The event occurred in the context of a summer campus in las vegas for which some of the wealthiest men in the country had paid $ 15,000, in order to have the opportunity to spend a few days doing business and playing sports with some of the great figures of the moment. Some were mere basketball fans, others had played in high school, and some even tried their luck at NCAA. This was the case of the man who volunteered to confront Jordan after he had already destroyed some of his colleagues before.

Michael was 40 years old and enjoyed playing against fans he humiliated without shame, after letting them score a basket. It was the third time that Rogers had come to camp and he knew the Bulls well since he had been sparring in some of his training years before when he decided to return to the NBA from the hand of the Washington Wizards. In his early years, Rogers had represented the Princeton university on the basketball court. This was said by his coach. “He is a talented guy and very good at hand, but he has no vision of the game to compete with this,” said Pete Carril.

John Rogers says that from the first moment of the duel. Michael was only joking and challenging him, to keep him from having any hope. In these duels it was agreed to play the one who put three baskets, which gave some hope to the most optimistic. “When I hit the first after going into the basket with speed, it was a relief, it gave me confidence,” says John, whose left-handedness gave him a certain advantage.

He went back to the basket and scored, to the delight of his teammates. Rogers was always linked to basketball, forming a team of veterans as soon as he stabilized his company. Michael recovered the ball after a triple missed by John and shot from 7 meters to tie. It seemed to be a clear warning sign that the party was over and everyone hoped Rogers would never touch the ball again. However, Michael missed a few shots and Rogers made room for himself in a swift penetration and shouldering his defender to finish off a highly deserving finger roll.

“I still remember seeing the ball come up, hit the board and hear Michael say ‘Oh no.’ It is one of the happiest moments of my career. The first thing I did was ask for the video tape so I could demonstrate it because I knew that no one I would believe, “reveals a man who acknowledges being the talk of all the events he goes to. “A lot of people recognize me when I show up or even tell me on the street if I’m that famous guy who beat Jordan.”

At 62 years old, Michael Jordan is not the only celebrity with whom John Rogers He has played since he also shared the court with Barack Obama and play 3v3 with old players. “If I hadn’t won that summer day, it would have been impossible for me to have great experiences related to basketball. It is evident that out of 100 times I faced Michael, I would lose 99. That day I was lucky, but what happened was unforgettable. seen the video a million times, “says the legendary businessman.

