John Prine, singer loses his life for fearful evil | AP

John Prine, Grammy-winning singer and songwriter lost his life Tuesday at the age of 73 to complications related to the current pandemic, his family confirmed to Rolling Stone magazine.

Prine has been hospitalized since March 26, and a ventilator days after; His family had given details of how critical his condition was last Sunday.

It is difficult news to share for us. But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years that we wanted to inform you and give you an opportunity to send more of that love and support now. And let them know that we love you and that John loves you, expressed their loved ones.

The musician’s wife since 1996 and also his manager, Fiona Whelan Prine shared on Monday that her husband had recovered from the virus but was still in critical condition.

The composer was born in the suburb of Maywood, Illinois, in Chicago, in 1946, he learned to play the guitar with his older brother, and at 23, after serving in the army in the Vietnam War, worked as a postman and played his own compositions at the The Fifth Peg folk club, where journalist Roger Ebert listened to him and wrote an article about him for the Chicago Sun-Times, which launched his career.

Composer Kris Kristofferson supported him in his journey through the music world by adding him to a show in New York that attracted the interest of investors; after that he released his first album named John Prine, in 1971, who was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2014.

The artist’s fame has been supported by others such as Bob Dylan, George Strait, Paul Westerberg, Norah Jones, and Dwight Yoakam, and several of them even recorded covers of his songs.

John Prine faced off against Cancer neck in 1998 and 2013, and after battling the disease, he continued to work and release music.

The Tree of Forgiveness, released in 2018, was his first material after 13 years in retirement, which peaked at number five on the list. Billboard 2000.

Before contracting coronavirus, the celebrity had planned a tour of North America and Europe that would begin next May.

Prine was inducted into the Composers Hall of Fame last year, and in his career he managed to win two Grammy Awards for his albums The Missing Years, from 1991, and Fair & Square, from 2005; In turn, he took a Grammy Life Achievement this year for his artistic career.